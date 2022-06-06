Coroner's inquest to begin this month into inmate death in Windsor

A coroner's inquest will be held later this month into the death of a woman at the Southwest Detention Centre in Windsor.

Dr. Elizabeth Urbantke, Regional Supervising Coroner for West Region, London Office, announced Monday that a date has been scheduled for the inquest into the death of Delilah Blair.

The 30-year-old Blair died in the hospital on May 21, 2017, after being transferred from the Southwest Detention Centre.

An inquest is mandatory under the Coroners Act and will examine the circumstances surrounding Ms. Blair's death.

The jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing further deaths.

The inquest is expected to last nine days and hear from approximately 17 witnesses.

The inquest will start at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 20, 2022, at the Holiday Inn and Suites Ambassador Bridge, 1855 Huron Church Rd., Windsor.

Dr. David Eden will be the presiding officer. Kate Forget and Jonathan Lall will be inquest counsel.