Coroner's inquest to examine death of a man shot by Windsor police

A Coroner's Inquest has been scheduled for next month to examine the circumstances that lead to a city man being shot and killed by Windsor police.

The inquest into the death of Matthew Mahoney will hear from 18 witnesses and is expected to last ten days when it begins Sept. 12.

On March 210, 2018, the 33-year-old Mahoney was shot and killed following a confrontation with police in the Dufferin Avenue alley, behind the McDonalds at Goyeau Street and Wyandotte Street in Windsor.

Officers had been called for a report of a man carrying a butcher block with knives. Police asked him to stop but he attacked the officers instead. Police tasered the man, but it didn't stop him and then shots were fired.

Two Windsor police officers suffered non-life threatening injuries during the incident.

Ontario's Special Investigations Unit cleared police of any wrongdoing in the case, concluding the shots that were fired by the officers, which struck and killed Mahoney, 'were justified'.

Mahoney's family, who say he had suffered from mental health issues for years, believes police departments across Canada improve the way they interact with the public, regardless if the person has a mental health issue.

Michael Mahoney, the victim's brother, also wants to see drastic changes in mental health care, especially in how mental health care interacts with families, which he calls an extremely confusing and difficult process.

He says his brother's mental illness was known and he had been asking for help, but they type of help he got was inadequate.

"When it comes to mental health cases like my brother's, we need health care systems to think that if we fail this patient, they are likely at some point to have an interaction with officers, who do not know how to handle that interaction properly," he says.

Mahoney says this really is a policy decision and until there is a change at the policy level, there won't be change at the community policing and health care level.

"These are not impossible problems to solve, as a family we'll been advocating for changes during the inquest and we hope some of the witnesses being called recognize those changes as well," he says. "We hope that they call experts that can testify to the fact that these changes are possible if we have the political will power to make them happen."

Mahoney calls it unfortunate that what people hear about Matthew is about the last 33 seconds of his life, but he had 33 years before that and he was a complex, intelligent individual who didn't deserve this.

He adds these types of events have become all too common, especially in cases like his brother's.

Once all parties with standing at the inquest have had the opportunity to present their information and ask questions of the witnesses, the jury may make recommendations aimed at preventing future deaths from occurring in similar circumstances.

An inquest into Mahoney's death is mandatory under the Coroners Act.

The proceedings will start at 10 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 12. Daniel Ambrosini will be the presiding officer and Brian White will be inquest counsel.