Corvette Club of Windsor Donates to Windsor Regional Hospital 

After pumping the breaks during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Corvette Club of Windsor shifted gears in 2022, making a large donation to Windsor Regional Hospital.

Their annual car show in June raised $21,000 which is the most money ever raised at a car show.

The donation will towards supporting the Paediatric Oncology Satellite Unit.

The Paediatric Program treats patients from newborn up to their 18th birthday. The program helps a wide variety of children with a diagnosis ranging from medical, surgical, oncology to mental health issues. Some of the most common diagnoses are neonatal jaundice, bronchiolitis, asthma, and gastroenteritis.

To date, the Corvette Club has raised $80,000 for Paediatric Oncology at Windsor Regional Hospital.

On Wednesday, the club arranged a drive-by parade where 30 Corvette's did laps around the Met Campus to thank frontline workers.

