Cost of a One-Bedroom Apartment up 5.9 per cent in Windsor: Report
The cost of a one-bedroom apartment is on the rise in Windsor, Ont.
According to February's Pad Mapper's Canadian Rent Report, a one-bedroom apartment will cost an average of $1080.
Windsor, Ont. saw the largest increase in the country this month at 5.9 per cent — placing the region in 18th place in the national market.
There is some good news with two-bedroom units dropping 3.7 per cent to an average of $1,310, according to the report.
Vancouver is still the most expensive place in Canada to rent a one-bedroom apartment at $1,940 per month.
The report analyzes rental data from hundreds of listings across the country to aggregate monthly rent costs.