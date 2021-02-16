Cost of a One-Bedroom Apartment up 5.9 per cent in Windsor: Report

The cost of a one-bedroom apartment is on the rise in Windsor, Ont.

According to February's Pad Mapper's Canadian Rent Report, a one-bedroom apartment will cost an average of $1080.

Windsor, Ont. saw the largest increase in the country this month at 5.9 per cent — placing the region in 18th place in the national market.

There is some good news with two-bedroom units dropping 3.7 per cent to an average of $1,310, according to the report.

Vancouver is still the most expensive place in Canada to rent a one-bedroom apartment at $1,940 per month.

The report analyzes rental data from hundreds of listings across the country to aggregate monthly rent costs.