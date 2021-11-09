Cost overruns for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in Windsor

The near $5-million price tag for the Farrow Riverside Miracle Park in Windsor is on the rise as the project enters the final phase of construction.

Co-chair of the Riverside Miracle Park Bill Kell believes cost overruns have hit of a couple hundred thousand dollars due to material costs, construction costs and other expenses.

The Miracle Park project is being driven by the Riverside Minor Baseball Association and was approved by City Council in 2017 to transform the former Riverside Arena property into a modern, inclusive outdoor community hub featuring diverse recreation and sports facilities that are fully accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities.

City Council invested about $1.9 million toward the overall development of Farrow Riverside Miracle Park at 6755 Wyandotte St. E., Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac also contributed $100,000 in ward funds in support of the project, while the rest of the cost was through donations, sponsorships and grants.

Kell says they're going to have to do some extra fundraising to deal with the cost overruns.

"I know that we've done a great job of fundraising to do the initial budget and so forth. Certianly we'll find other ways of fundraising with different avenues of fundraising we hope to go through," he says.

Farrow Riverside Miracle Park at 6755 Wyandotte St. E. in Windsor. Nov. 9, 2021 (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Kell says this is their dream and vision finally coming to an end.

"It's been a very harrowing three years with delays, material delays and construction delays. Budget costs have gone up," he adds.

The final phase of construction is now in progress and will add the following enhancements to the park:

- A new 700-metre, fully accessible wellness track along the perimeter of the north baseball diamond

- Windsor's first fully accessible outdoor workout equipment (three distinct stations)

- Aluminium bleachers with guard rails and notches for wheelchair seating

- Sun shade structures

- Players' benches for the Miracle and north baseball diamonds

- New dugouts for the north baseball diamond

- Six picnic tables

Additional upgrades completed last year include the following:

- Installation of rubberized surface to the Miracle Diamond

- Centennial Pool upgrades, including the construction of new interior and exterior accessible washrooms with adult change tables, family change room, new shower facilities, new office and lobby area, and upgraded plumbing and electrical equipment

All construction is expected to be completed by the official grand opening ceremony on May 14, 2022.

This will kick off Windsor's inaugural Miracle League baseball season; celebrate the project's completion; and pay tribute to the many community residents, philanthropists and partners who contributed to the project.

With files from Rob Hindi and Rusty Thomson