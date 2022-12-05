Cost to upgrade former Harrow High School could exceed $10-million

The cost to repair and upgrade the former Harrow High School to use it as a community centre could exceed $10-million.

The figure is contained in the report from Haddad, Morgan & Associates, who were hired by the Town to manage an assessment project involving specialized contractors.

The report says if the Town of Essex is looking to change the facility to an alternate use, which could include a community centre, additional work would be required which includes updates in accordance with the Building Code Act, the current accessibility standards, and asbestos removal may be required.

The work to meet those requirements would push the cost over $10-million.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says although the state of the school is not the best, there is still hope for the building.

"The bones are good but the gym floors need to be fixed along with the windows, there is around $2-million in repairs estimated for the roof which is leaking," she says. "Ceiling tiles, heating and cooling, almost everything needs some TLC except for the actual brick and mortar."

Bondy says the potential $10-million cost is concerning but despite that, there are a lot of different routes they can take with the school.

"If we were to look at it in a phased-in approach, maybe we don't keep the entire school, maybe we sell off a couple of lots for housing on one of the streets," she says. "Can we look to some of the big businesses to maybe sponsor and fixing the gym?"

In 2021, the Town purchased the former Harrow District High School and surrounding land from the Greater Essex County District School Board.

The former school, located at 45 Wellington St. in Harrow, has been empty since 2016.

Bondy says there is still a lot of work to be done but the green space is secured, which is really what they wanted in the beginning.

"This is a really important area in Harrow, it is our recreational core, so at least now we have control of what goes there and ensure whatever development goes there is something residents are ok with," she adds.

The report also says the estimated cost to repair the property back to it’s current use as another high school would be over $8.6-million.

According to the report, the figure would include:

- Architectural: $2,750,000

- Structural: $185,000

- Mechanical: $3,600,000

- Electrical: $2,100,000

- Total Cost: $8,635,000

Essex Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday.