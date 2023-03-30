Costanzo starts Game 1 for Spitfires

The Windsor Spitfires are opening the OHL playoffs with Joey Costanzo between the pipes.

He'll get the nod Thursday night when the Spits welcome the Kitchener Rangers to the WFCU Centre for game one of the best-of-seven series.

Costanzo was acquired by the Spits in late September from the Niagara Ice Dogs for a 4th round pick and a 12th round pick.

In his first season in Windsor, he finished with 26 wins, one shutout and a goals against average of 3.03.

Head coach Marc Savard says Costanzo earned the start.

"Joey Costanzo obviously his numbers speak for themselves and he's earned the started," says Savard. "I'm a fair coach and it came down to him just basically he out played Onuska at the end of the year. We got full trust in both our guys, they're both excellent goalies, Onuska got us to the finals last year so he'll be ready to go and I know Joey will be excellent, so we're excited to see them both at work."

Costanzo says he has a little bit of butterflies.

"It's something I've worked very hard to attain," says Costanzo. "I could only thank my team for playing really well in front of me in the regular season and we're looking forward to playing some good hockey here in playoffs and I think we have the team to do it."

He adds being named the starter is 'very special.'

"Called my parents, some of my coaches and just like trying to get extra tickets, things like that so it was definitely a cool feeling and I'm just happy to get the start and I'll be ready to go," says Costanzo.

Team captain Matthew Maggio says the team has full confidence in Costanzo.

"We have 100 per cent faith in him and trust and he comes to play every night, he's a gamer," says Maggio.

Mathias Onuska will backup Costanzo.

Windsor finished first in the Western Conference while the Rangers finished eighth.

Game time is set for 7:05 p.m. with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell starting at 6:50 p.m.