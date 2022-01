Cottam Diecasting LTD. workers have their first collective agreement.

According to a social media post by Unifor Local 444, the workers voted 90 per cent in favour of the deal.

The contract was ratified on Sunday and includes signing bonuses, wage bumps, more time off, equalization and language/benefit improvements.

The manufacturer is located in Tecumseh on County Road 42 between Banwell Road and Lesperance Road.