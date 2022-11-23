Cottam United Church ready to dish up turkey for U.S. Thanksgiving

There's still time to book a meal ahead of the 76th Annual American Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner.

Cottam United Church at 137 County Rd. 34 W. is expecting to dish out around 1,400 takeout meals on Thursday, or 90 meals every 15 minutes.

The long standing tradition was started to give cottagers from the U.S. a chance to have a hot Thanksgiving meal while they were in Canada.

Committee chair Rick Mayea says people need to the Cottam United Church website to order their meals for takeout and arrive around 10 minutes before your scheduled pickup.

"I think one of the things we want to get out is that you don't need to get out of your car at all. You only make right turns into the church and right turns out of the church," he says.

Mayea says between 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. is the busiest time for all the volunteers.

"We're literally packing 90 meals every 15 minutes, the energy level in the building is crazy, the excitement is there. You would think that people would be bogged down from all this work but it's really a light-hearted, community driven volunteer group. They do an awesome job keeping it light-hearted and fun," he says.

Mayea says the meals are made that day, hot and ready.

"We have turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberries, stuffing, peas, squash and a bun. There's also your choice of apple, blueberry, cherry or pumpkin pie," he adds.

The profits from the event will go toward the church's general fund.

Click here to find a link to the Cottam United Church website.