Council Approves 2.4% Budget Increase in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent Council passed a 2.4 per cent increase for the 2021 municipal budget Wednesday.

According to the release, the budget is the result of three online community consultations and four Council Budget Committee meetings.

The document outlines a 1.43 per cent infrastructure increase and an increase in spending of 5.21 per cent or $3.1 million over 2020 spending levels.

Increased investment in affordable housing, emergency housing, senior services, transit and debt reduction are included in the budget.

Residents will pay an additional $71 on a home assessed at $168,500.

Windsor will be releasing its 2021 Draft Budget at 10:30 a.m. Monday.