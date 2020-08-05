Council Approves Ice Cream Bikes to Raise Money for Essex Ravens

The Essex County Ravens Football Club can now begin a new fundraising effort to support those who can't afford to play.

Essex Town Council approved an exemption to its vendor bylaw to allow the group to sell ice cream by bike on residential streets Tuesday night.

Under the existing bylaw they would only be allowed to sell in commercial and industrial zones.

Ward 2 Councillor Kim Verbeek thinks it's a great idea.

"I'm really excited to see them think outside the box," she says. "I don't think it's going to be an easy endeavour, you're rolling the dice as to whether or not it will be successful but I hope it will be. I'm happy to support it."

Ward 1 Councillor Joe Garon doesn't want future charities to need an exemption.

"I'd like to have administration tweak that bylaw; it would be nice to just have that in place," he says.

Club President Glen Mills hopes the venture will be a boost to residents and aspiring football players.

"Hopefully the money that we raise from that will help offset the costs for the young men and women that can't afford to play," he added.

Mills says he already has a line on some bikes and hopes to have them on the streets raising money in two weeks.