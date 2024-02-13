Council approves Jule to submit request to add Level 3 EV charging stations in Amherstburg

The Town of Amherstburg has given an energy solutions company the go ahead to apply for more electric vehicle charging stations.

A report was presented to council Monday evening asking to support Jule to apply for the EV ChargeON Grant.

Jule approached the Town in December, proposing a zero-cost opportunity to install a Level 3 charging station. The Jule system is unique in that they use a battery storage solution which draws power from a main source, storing and converting it to the necessary power required for a L3 charging station.

Level 3 chargers are much more powerful than Level 1 and 2 stations, meaning you can charge an EV much faster with them.

Council approved the opportunity, which will be at no cost to the Town for installation, maintenance, or operation. Jule will pay a monthly fee of $100 per parking space to rent the required spaces.

After careful review and consideration, it was determined that the parking area on the north side of H. Murray Smith Centennial Park is the ideal location as it's close to public washrooms, close to transit, and offers sufficient space for the battery storage unit.

Chris Gibb, Amherstburg deputy mayor, says this is a unique opportunity.

"What's most interesting is not only is it no cost, but if the Town is successful with this Jule would actually pay to rent a few parking spaces near their charger, so it's actually an income opportunity for the Town."

He says this would be great to have in the Town as electric vehicles become more popular.

"With Amherstburg being a local tourist destination I think it just makes sense. If we can get something like this installed at no cost to the Town, it's a win for everybody, it's a win for Jule Power, it's a win for the Town and the residents of Amherstburg, and it's a win for the people who come to visit our Town."

Gibb says the location was important as it will need to accommodate the battery storage unit, which is roughly 12 feet by eight feet.

"We knew that we really didn't have the room downtown, but out near H. Murray Smith Park, it's very close to downtown, it's close to a lot of amenities, it's close to a couple of buildings that will have public washrooms. So, it's one of those things that if someone is coming to Town to visit, it's kind of a perfect spot for it."

Jule will now file their submission request to the province for the Level 3 charging station.

The Town currently offers four Level 2 charging stations at Toddy Jones Park and the Libro Centre. These units are operated and maintained by the Town.