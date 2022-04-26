Council approves rental licencing pilot project

A by-law to bring forward a licencing system for rental properties in a Ward 1 and 2 pilot project has been approved by City Council.

Council voted Monday night to approve the long-awaited pilot project that would see landlords for properties with less than 5 dwellings go through an enforced licencing and inspection process to be able to rent.

That’s despite the idea being met with heavy scrutiny from a number of local landlords who claim the $466 licencing cost, and $257 yearly renewal fee will end up causing property owners to shift the cost to tenants’ rent rather than pay out of pocket.

Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante brought the motion to pass the by-law forward. He says the pilot project will be a perfect way to test landlords’ concerns.

“And so, a lot of the concerns that were raised, and we’ve heard these concerns not just this term, but previous terms of council, those could be tested in a pilot project in a much more measured and cautious way than an outright rollout city-wide.”

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis seconded the motion to approve the pilot project. He says the only way to answer hypothetical concerns is to test them.

“There’s a lot of hypothetical questions asked tonight. And this is going to let is know. We’re going to find out. That’s why I think moving forward with the pilot project in the two wards specified in the report is a good thing.”

Meanwhile, local property owner John Semaan disapproves of the by-law. He told council licensing will be more expensive than anticipated with the cost of inspections tacked on.

“There is no one on this Zoom that could debate that we should clean up some of the properties in Windsor. However, the road to misery, my friends, is often paved with good intentions. This by-law is unbelievable with some of the things it’s requiring.”

Properties affected by the by-law include any property that doesn't include amenities like bathrooms shared by people on different leases, and won't include buildings with more than 4 dwellings, like apartment buildings.

With the motion to approve the by-law carrying, administration says roll-out of the pilot project in Wards 1 and 2 should be expected in about 6 months.