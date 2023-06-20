Council approves report to help businesses during Essex Centre Streetscape construction project

Essex council has unanimously approved a report that includes a number of measures to promote or aid businesses during the over $9-million Essex Centre Streetscape construction project.

The aid comes at a cost of $20,750. $1,500 will be used for parking signage and $6,250 for various ad campaigns.

$3,000 will be spent on a direct mail campaign which is expected to start in mid-July and will be sent to over 5000 households encouraging residents to shop local.

Two billboards will also be put up along Highway 3. One will be digital and the other print.

Katie McGuire- Blais, Ward 1 Councillor, says local businesses were unaware of some the initiatives council had taken to support them and wanted to express their thanks.

"There's a lot of things that not everybody gets to see all the time. So bringing to council and putting it out there like we did two weeks ago I think has benefited the business owners that we are trying our very best to help bring business to the downtown area."

Kim Verbeek, Ward 2 Councillor liked the idea of the mail out campaign but recognized the cost of it and suggested they partner with the BIA.

"Maybe the BIA wants to put a small incentive on this mail out. If we're only going to do it once and it's going to cost that much money maybe they might come together with an incentive. Like bring in this card and get $5 off your purchase or get $5 in BIA bucks."

Mayor Sheri Bondy liked the idea of partnering with the BIA.

"My one comment right now is I would like all of these things to happen in the report to happen as soon as possible. So I don't really want to delay things by a couple weeks. Perhaps in the future, perhaps late summer we want to do another mail out, and maybe that one can be partnered with the BIA."

The remaining $10,000 is set to be split between five businesses as mini grants for facade improvements. Applications for that, opening in July.

Construction work is expected to last until December 2023.

-With files from CTV Windsor's Travis Fortnum