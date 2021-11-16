Council approves solar panels for 13 city facilities

Windsor is moving forward with a $2.6-million project to install rooftop solar panels on 13 facilities across the city.

Council approved the project Monday which is expected to save the city $220,000 each year.

Senior Manager of Asset Planning Melissa Osborne says all city facilities were considered for the project.

"We did try and cast as large a net as possible to figure out what would be the most ideal facilities to move forward with initially," says Osborne. "They were scoped based on the condition of the roof as it currently stands to ensure that it would not need to be replaced halfway through the cycle."

She says a number of factors went into picking which facilities will be used.

"What the consumption levels of the facilities are, the ability to generate the actual electricity required," she says. "They may not be the last group of them, but we feel these are the most ideal ones to start with."

Osborne says the city is also considering solar technologies for any future builds.

"Our energy team is usually involved in those discussions be it a solar opportunity or other more efficient means in which to build facilities," says Osborne. "I know they've been involved in several of the other projects. The extent to which the buildings adopt those particular changes depends on the overall design and budget."

The rooftop systems will be installed at the Little River Pollution Control Plant along with several community centres, libraries and fire halls.

The city already has similar systems at the WFCU Centre, the downtown aquatic centre and at Transit Windsor — those three facility save the city roughly $700,000 annually.