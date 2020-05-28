Council Approves Temporary Lane Closures to Encourage Curbside Pick-Up

The City of Windsor is stepping up to help small businesses deal with COVID-19 physical distancing requirements.

Council has approved temporary lane closures along Wyandotte Street in the Riverside and Pillette Village BIA's to make curbside pick-up easier.

"Everybody has different space requirements,” says Ward 4 Cllr. Chris Holt. “So the BIA's have that power to move forward when it comes to possibly the elimination of on street parking to allow for curbside pick-ups or to increase the pedestrian movement area on the sidewalks."

Holt feels it's the least the city can do, adding, "I think it's important that the BIA's know that we have their backs. We understand that they're going through some pretty difficult times now and we're willing to think outside the box and really try to work with them to make their businesses a little bit better this season."

As a business owner himself, Holt says he understands what they're going through.

"I operate a brewery in the city. So I know what it's like to see your revenues cut inn half if not more. So any kind of help that we can give some of these struggling restaurants and bars and retailers is warranted."

Businesses from St. Luke Avenue to Lauzon Road are eligible for the temporary lane closures.

The initiative is now in the hands of the BIA's to come up with a plan to bring back to council for final approval.