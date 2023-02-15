Council approves two signs along Highway 401 in LaSalle

New signage will be posted along the Highway 401 heading into the Town of LaSalle.

During Tuesday night's meeting, council voted in favour of installing enhanced boundary signs along the highway.

One sign will be installed in the westbound lanes at the Howard Avenue overpass, and one in the eastbound direction just before the ECO passage tunnel prior to the Todd Lane exit.

The signs will be paid for by LaSalle, but the Ontario Ministry of Transportation will coordinate the installation, and ongoing maintenance of them, including updating the population.

The signs would also be replaced by MTO should they be involved in an accident.

These enhanced boundary signs will contain the town’s logo, the population, and a message along the bottom of the sign which is recommended to read "Welcome" in both English and French.

The town originally had been looking into installing decorative municipal display signs installed, however the town would be responsible for 100 per cent of the cost for the design and installation and ongoing maintenance of the sign.

In November 2022, the design and tender was completed with $200,000 set aside in the Strategic Planning budget, however the tender was 45 per cent above budget.

Council ultimately decided to not do the decorative display and will instead install the enhanced boundary signs for $30,000 total for the two signs.

The remaining $170,000 will stay in a reserve and council will explore providing enhanced "LaSalle" signage at the waterfront.