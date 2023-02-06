Council asked to approve sign by-law review to address electronic billboards

City council is being asked to approve a comprehensive review of Windsor's sign by-law to address issues around electronic billboards.

An agenda item going before Monday's meeting of the Development and Heritage Standing Committee calls on council to approve a review of the sign by-law, and approve a one-year moratorium on permits for the installation of new billboards, or retrofitting all existing billboards, while the review is conducted.

Council updated the sign by-law in June, 2019 to take into account changing technology around electronic changing copy LED signs and billboards.

Stefan Fediuk, Senior Urban Designer for the City of Windsor, says a lot has changed in municipalities across Ontario when it comes to sign by-laws around electronic billboards.

"Toronto had done a moratorium for about three years as they were getting inundated with requests for billboards and as a result, have come through with some significant changes with the industry in mind," he says.

The report going to the committee notes that while the current by-law is only four-years-old, it is out of step with quickly changing technologies and safety best practices across the province.

Some sections in the sign by-law which have been cited for potential amendment based on what other municipalities have done focus on issues around setbacks from sensitive areas like residential developments, institutional, natural and heritage districts, as well as distances from other billboard signs and traffic controlled areas.

Fediuk says one issue is that some of the billboards and applications for billboards seem to be concentrated in certain areas.

"It's wherever they're allowed, in some cases and sometimes not. But when you get major thoroughfares such as Howard Ave., Huron Church, they seem to be the more popular routes," he says.

Fediuk says Ontario's Bill 23, More Homes Built Faster Act is also resulting in more homes being proposed for multi-use zones and commercial areas, something not considered by the current by-law.

"That exposes us to more residences being impacted by these billboard signs. So trying to meld these different by-laws and policies into one, not into one, meld these different policies, that way we're not proposing billboards where residences will be impacted the most," he adds.

Over the last year, the Building and Planning Departments have reviewed 33 applications for new LED electronic change billboards.

Eight of those applications have been approved, 11 more are under review, and 14 were withdrawn, primarily due to the need for multiple variances or amendments or that they were proposed along sections of road where the sign by-law does not allow them, or concentrated in extremely close proximity to one another.

The Development and Heritage Standing Committee meets at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2023.