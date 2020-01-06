Council Asked to Approve Tax Break For Windsor Business

City council is being asked to approve a tax break for a Windsor manufacturing plant when council meets Monday night.

The Flex N Gate facility at 309 Ellis St. E. currently employs 580 people, and if the city approves a tax break under the Business Retention and Expansion Grant, they plan on adding 112 more jobs.

The plant has been at its current location for 10 years, and plans to build a 12,500 sq.ft. addition.

That additional space will make room for new equipment so it can renovate the existing structure to create a cafeteria and new locker rooms.

If council votes in favour of support, the company won't be taxed on the additional square footage for the next 10 years, if it meets all the conditions of the agreement.

That additional space would generate around $563,000 in property tax revenue over the life of the deal.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says the new jobs created are far more valuable than the tax revenue.

"In the grand scheme of things it's not actually that much. It's a lot more important to look at the job creation that we're seeing here," he says. "Over 100 jobs in an industrial corridor in that area in the heart of the city is a really great investment for the community."

Bortolin says the program has already had a few success stories.

"Right in that same area there was a turkey processing plant [Bellwood Poultry] that got approval last year that I believe is set to open now, it's just a few blocks from where Flex N Gate is," he says. "It's really been a successful program that's encouraged a lot of job creation and retention, which is also key."

Bortolin says a minor tax break is a small price to pay to keep a company in Windsor for 10 more years.

"It's not really the deciding factor for most of these places, but it is basically to make sure that they don't move out to the suburbs or somewhere where they could potentially get cheaper land and build somewhere else," he says.

Flex N Gate is an automotive manufacturing company with 57 facilities globally.

The company also has a plant in Lakeshore and Tecumseh.

Council gets underway at 6pm Monday at Windsor City Hall.