Council goes back to work on Windsor's 2024 proposed budget

City council continues its 2024 budget process Monday morning at Windsor City Hall.

Council will be going over the proposed spending blueprint which calls for a 3.93 per cent property tax increase, down from last year’s 4.48 per cent increase.

The 2024 proposed budget calls for a $1.9 billion 10-year capital budget, including nearly $207-million in capital investments for 2024, which represents a 24 percent increase in annual capital spending from 2016 to present.

The budget also proposes $569-million for roads in 2024, $471 million for sewers, and $183 million for parks and recreation.

On Jan. 22, council heard from a number of public delegations who spoke to items in the budget in the lead up to the budget deliberations.

Ward 4 councillor Mark McKenzie says it's going to be a long day.

"Luckily we've already had the delegates come to speak to council, so we've already heard what they had to say. Now it's just a matter of finding those efficiencies, trying to work with the other councillors to say 'we agree on this, we don't agree on that.' Just trying to find that happy medium there," he says.

McKenzie says there could be very little wiggle room to bring the proposed tax increase down.

"I'm all about keeping the tax rate as low as possible, that increase as low as possible. But I also don't want to be cutting services, I don't think anybody wants to be cutting services. We have to find a little bit here, a little bit there but we also have to be responsible with it," he says.

McKenzie says a lot of the costs are fixed costs that they don't have a lot of say over.

"We're still at record high inflation, a lot of these costs are fixed costs that we don't really have a say over, it's administrative costs, police, fire and EMS. So there isn't much wiggle room, I don't know if we'll be able to get it down much." he adds.

Under the Strong Mayors, Building Homes Act, 2022, which granted special powers and duties to heads of council, the annual municipal budget is required to be tabled before Feb. 1 each year. Following these changes, the City of Windsor’s 2024 budget was tabled by mayor Drew Dilkens.

As part of the overall process this year, each member of city council was consulted on a one-on-one basis and granted the ability to comment and make suggestions for amendments.

Council meets at 10 a.m. Jan. 29 at Windsor City Hall.