Council Looks at Extending Patios: Drinking 'Appropriate Public Spaces'

City council will be exploring by-laws to make things easier when businesses start to re-emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council received a letter from Spirits Canada at its last meeting asking to explore the idea of expanding licenced patios and allowing patios to pop up in adjacent spaces for physical distancing.

The letter also suggests allowing alcohol consumption in appropriate public spaces and adjusting the licencing process to make things easier.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says a report is coming back to council and he expects all nine of Windsor's business improvement associations to want in on the discussion.

"The discussion on Monday is really going to be around the nitty gritty questions. For example; if we put tables out on the sidewalk or into parking spaces, do I have to fence it off like a traditional patio," he says.

Bortolin expects council to agree in principle, but a lot of rules will need to be amended to make it work.

"There are businesses that will be using their parking lots or other areas to do the same thing, so it's not just BIA's," says Bortolin. "We'll see what comes forward, but we're hoping to make it as easy as possible to set them up for success."

Bortolin says business owners need to know what their options are as soon as possible.

"They have to have an understanding of that entire picture for their business case to do this. Otherwise, you're going to see some just not bother and maybe not even open up anymore," he added.

Bortolin hopes Monday's discussion results in a by-law that would likely be approved at the next meeting.

Windsor City Council begins its live stream at 1 p.m.