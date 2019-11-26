Council Prepares to Discuss Peace Fountain

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens is being clear on how he feels about the Charlie Brooks Memorial Peace Fountain.

"It's absolutley worth saving," he says.

There was a delay in getting the iconic fountain into the waters of the Detroit River in the spring, after pumps inside had to be replaced.

Council has now been told that the fountain has reached the end of its lifespan and needs to be fully repaired or replaced.

The Peace Fountain is now over 40 years old and annual maintenance has allowed it to remain operable well past its expected 20-year life expectancy.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says when you think of Windsor, it's one of the iconic things that comes to mind.

He says the city will have to make an investment if they want to keep it going.

"Minimum expenditure which would be putting a band-aid on it would probably be about $400,000 up to $1.5-million but I think it's critical to make sure that equipment is functioning."

Dilkens says it's hard to imagine Coventry Park on Riverside Dr. without the historical feature.

"These things are not inexpensive but they're certainly draws for people who live here, they're places that when you have friends and family that are visiting from elsewhere, it's a place that you take them," he says. "And it's not free, it costs money to operate but it's part of running a well-balanced city."

According to an administrative report, to continue repairing the fountain on an as-needed would cost $475,000, a complete refurbishment would be approximately $1.5-million, and a re-design would cost $178,000 JUST for a consultant with a design and installation cost to come at a later date.

Council will discuss the report at its December 2nd meeting.