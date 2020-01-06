Council Report Tackles Windsor's Goose Population



A report before Windsor City Council tonight will look at ways to try and tackle the geese population in the city.

Ward 1 City Councillor Fred Francis requested the report back in the fall 2019 after learning that Mississauga and Oakville send about 1,000 geese to the Jack Miner Bird Sanctuary.

Senior Manager of Parks James Chacko says according to bird experts, that won't have any impact on the geese population in the city.

Another option is to move Windsor geese from a certain area to the bird sanctuary, but Chacko says that won't help unless the city makes the area less inviting for other geese.

"Those geese will either stay and form part of the flock at those bird sanctuaries, some small portion of the geese will return home as they become migratory but the expectation is they won't take residency in the city of Windsor," he says.

As for managing Windsor's goose population, he says moving them to another location isn't the answer.

"Without them [Windsor] going and taking additional steps to alter the environment that is clearly welcoming to geese, that temporarily moving one small group of geese will just open up that section of riverfront for other geese in the city of Windsor to take up residency there."

The city has purchased equipment to clear the walking trails of geese feces and Chacko notes that complaints are down.