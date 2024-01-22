Council set to debate Windsor's proposed 2024 budget

Council meets Monday morning to go over the City of Windsor's proposed 2024 budget.

The proposed budget features a 3.93 per cent tax increase.

A number of issues will be up for debate as part of the budget process including funding for a feasability study for the former bandshell in Jackson Park and big money for improvements to Festival Plaza.

There's also a proposal to extend parking meter enforcement hours to 9 p.m. from 6 p.m. which would also increase to parking meter fees, if approved.

Transit Windsor users could also see single fare increase from $3.25 to $3.75, if the recommendation is approved by council.

Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says the big thing him is to make sure parking meter enforcement hours are not increased to 9 p.m, something he's been having discussions about leading up to the budget debate.

"I've started looking for different solutions to change our parking to make it more profitable, more efficient, more user-friendly for people who use it," he says. "The opportunity to expand to other parts of the city where parking is prohibitied because we don't have the meters, the cost of the meters. I've been looking at different ways because I don't agree with moving the parking to 9 p.m."

Agostino believes transit issues will also be a hot topic during budget deliberations.

"I know there's been a lot of conversation on raising the prices, there's a lot of concern," he says.

Agostino says they won't be able to make everyone happy at budget time.

"It's hard to keep everybody happy. If you want to keep everybody happy, you shouldn't be in politics, you should be selling ice cream. If you want to keep everybody happy that's what you got to do. But we're not in the ice cream business, we're in the leadership business and that's what we got to do here," he says.

Council will meet at 10 a.m. Monday at City Hall to debate the 2024 budget.