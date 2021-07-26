Council Supports Permanent Hub for People Experiencing Homelessness

Windsor City Council unanimously got behind a permanent hub to assist people experiencing homelessness Monday.

The vote paves the way for a 60-bed shelter run by the city under the 10 Year Housing and Homelessness Master Plan and Review of Emergency Shelter Services.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says organizations that rely on charity have been doing all the heavy lifting.

"I think the city taking a lead on creating a physical place to hub this will be a great start in bringing together a lot of those other agencies that are doing the work and bringing them to together for a shared vision," added Bortolin. "If we approach it differently with all the partners on board to make sure we're doing it properly we ensure better success."

Bortolin says finding a location for the hub will likely be the first and toughest order of business.

"We want to get everybody on the same page. We want to get everybody looking to make this a success while understanding the need in our community and not just say not in my back yard," he added.

Council also directed administration to start looking for provincial and federal funding for the project to help pay for addiction and mental health services.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.