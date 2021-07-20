Council Supports Zoning Change for $21-M Walkerville Development

A zoning change has been approved by Windsor City Council to make way for a $21-million development in Walkerville.

Councillors unanimously agreed to change the zoning of a property at 1370 Argyle Road from manufacturing to commercial with a provision for residential Monday.

The change allows for an 81-unit residential development right behind Market Square on Walker Road and Ottawa Street.

A fire had gutted the building in 2018 and it was declared a brownfield site.

Developer Paul Bezaire says the site has been cleaned up and they've salvaged the original facade from 1944.

"The building will be built around it basically. It will be sticking out a bit so it's prominent. The heritage value of the existing building is being recognized and incorporate," he says.

Bezaire says an apartment building is a better use for the land.

"Not only is it more compatible, but it serves as a buffer between the single family homes on Argyle Road and the commercial property at Market Square," he added.

He says the building will be more than just a boost for Market Square.

"It's also close to the Ottawa Street business area," says Bezaire. "Ottawa Street merchants are very happy to have 81 new units in walking distance within walking distance."

Bezaire adds parking is planned for the rear of the building at Market Square to ensure the project doesn't have a negative impact on neighbours.

He says construction will start by mid August.