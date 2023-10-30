Council to consider alternating routes for Open Streets in Windsor

City council is being asked to approve a change to Open Streets to let other parts of Windsor have a chance to host the annual event.

A report going to Monday's council meeting recommends alternating the annual event along east and west routes.

If approved, Open Streets would move to an east-side route including the Olde Riverside, Pillette Village, Ford City, Ottawa and Erie Street Business Improvement Areas as of 2024.

The route would then return to the previously approved downtown/west-side route in 2025 to include the Walkerville, Wyandotte Town Centre, Downtown, and Sandwich Business Improvement Areas.

The route would then alternate between the east-west routes moving forward.

Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis says he thinks it's time the event evolves and becomes more spread out.

"So changes are good and it's something we continue to look at year after year. And if we can make improvements and get more people involved and get more businesses involved, why not?."

He says he's heard from residents, business owners and fellow councillors asking how the city can incorporate the event in other parts of the city, engaging parts that may not have been engaged in the past.

"So that's what we're trying to do is how do we engage more? People, more businesses and maybe making changes to the route and alternating year after year can do that. But we'll continue to look at the data, city administration will continue to look at the data and whatever the data points to, we will move that direction."

Francis says this event has become a community staple.

"People expect that Open Streets are going to be here year after year and I think the anticpation is what are they going to do this year, how's it going to be better than last year. And that's the challenge right? That's our challenge and we tackle that challenge every year, trying to make it better than the year before."

Open Streets first began in 2016 as a pilot project with the city closing down a number of roadways to allow people to walk or bike through several neighbours, interacting with businesses in each section of the route.

-With files from AM800's Dustin Coffman