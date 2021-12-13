Council to consider location for new skate park in Amherstburg

Amherstburg Council will consider a location for a skate park in the town when they meet tonight.

Administration is recommending a skate park at the Libro Centre at 3295 Meloche Rd., with council being asked to approve $75,000 for the design of the project, with the overall cost to be discussed during 2022 budget deliberations.

Don McArthur, Amherstburg Town Councillor, says the town needs to move on with this project.

"If council approves this tonight, that's a clear signal to administration that we want to move forward with this. I think it's important, to be honest, that council send a strong message tonight that enough's enough. The dithering and indecisiveness has been hurting the kids. We need to pull the trigger and put this at the Libro Centre, build something that we can all be proud," he says.

The skate park near the Community Hub was removed in late November due to what was called "destructive conduct."

The park was set up this past June behind the Community Hub at 320 Richmond Street, moving there from H. Murray Smith Centennial Park to make way for a new school.

McArthur says he supports the recommendation.

"I'm supportive of the administrative recommendation. We have to move on this file for the kids of Amherstburg. The skate park is one of the most loved and most used recreational amenities," he says.

McArthur says if council approves this tonight, it sends a strong message to administration.

"We need to be firm and we need to make a decision so we can build these kids a skate park of which they can be proud. One that we can expand in the future, one that can be used to host tournaments, one that is good for BMX bikes, good for skateboards and good for scooters," he adds.

Amherstburg Town Council meets Monday at 6 p.m.