Council to consider options to aid businesses during Essex Centre Streetscape construction

Essex Council is going to consider some options to help businesses being negatively impacted by the Essex Centre Streetscape construction project.

A report going to Monday's council meeting details a number of options to promote or aid businesses during the over $9-million construction project.

Business owners have expressed frustration as traffic flow and access had been impacted during the construction along Talbot Street.

Options that will be presented to council include improved signage around parking options during the construction, along with various 'shop local' campaigns on social media, direct mail or in print.

Essex mayor Sherry Bondy says the report has some items and a price tag.

"So now we can say 'do we want to do more signage for parking?' Parking seems to be one of the biggest struggles businesses are facing. So if we can identify, to out-of-towners primarily, where the best place and the easiest place to park," she says.

Another option is a mini-grant program that could provide a $2,000 repayable grant to allow businesses to improve their facade or store front through near brickwork, architectural features, windows, new signs or lighting.

Bondy says in the past they had a Community Improvement Plan grant program for businesses in downtown Essex.

"We've heard from some businesses saying 'hey, now is a good time for us to look at bringing back a mini-grant for facade improvements.' With streetscape construction, who not take the opportunity to construct new signage at your business and work on rebranding," she says.

If all the options are approved, the total cost would be $20,750, funded through a Council Contingency Funding and Businesses Retention and Expansion Action Plan Funding.

Bondy says she hopes council approves all of the measures.

"The streetscape is a major investment. We want our downtown to look beautiful for businesses and residents coming to town. So if it's an additional $20,000 to help our businesses survive, I think it's totally worth it," she adds.

The Essex Centre Streetscape project involves improvements to Talbot Street from Arthur Avenue to Cameron Avenue, along with significant infrastructure improvements along all Victoria Avenue.

The project also includes new sidewalks, crosswalks, curbing, bicycle racks, landscape treatments and plantings, and streetlight enhancements.

Construction work is expected to last until December 2023.

Essex council meets at 6 p.m. Monday, June 19.