Council to consider options to crackdown on advertising bundles

A member of Windsor City Council would like to see an end to the practice of advertising bundles being tossed on sidewalks and the end of driveways, only to end up blowing in the wind and turning into litter.

Ward 6 Councillor Jo-Anne Gignac has heard from residents who believe if the advertising bundles are not delivered to a mailbox, they should be prohibited and considered littering.

Gignac says the advertising bundles can really present a problem in the winter and spring.

"These bundles will often become stuck in ice at the end of a driveway or snow, or then they get shovel out into the right of way on the roadway and the plug up the sewers," she says.

This issued will be debated at the next meeting of council.

An administration report details two options for consideration - contacting the publishers and distributors to reach a resolution or to have any complaints issued to 311 investigated and then orders issued to non-compliant publishers.

The report from administration does note that a by-law passed in 2010 prohibits placing any “goods, wares or merchandise” on the right-of-way for any period longer than necessary for shipping or receiving, “and in no case for longer than thirty (30) minutes” without approval from the City Engineer.

Gignac says its a by-law that could be applied in this situation.

The next Windsor City Council meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 25.