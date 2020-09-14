Council to Consider Red Light Cameras in Windsor

City council will discuss whether red light cameras should be greenlit in Windsor Monday.

The Environment, Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee sent a plan off for council approval that would see cameras installed at 10 intersections back in April.

Annual operating costs are expected to hit $500,000, but will be offset by an estimated $900,000 from enforcement and fines each year.

According to the report, administration is in talks with the province to use the Joint Municipal Processing Centre in Toronto to monitor the cameras in a cost sharing move.

The city would also need to apply to the Ministry of Transportation to be added to the list of designated municipalities that can legally use the technology.

Cost sharing with neighbouring municipalities is being recommended to cut the budget in half.

A report on automated speed enforcement is the next evolution of the plan; it will go before council sometime in 2021.

City council gets underway at 11 a.m.