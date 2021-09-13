Council to decide next steps for Fire Stations in Amherstburg

The future of three existing fire stations in Amherstburg will be decided by town council Monday.

Two proposed models have been brought forward under the town's Fire Master Plan.

According to the report, the first option would see the construction of two new fire stations at a cost of $8-million.

Fire Station 2 would be demolished and reconstructed at its current location.

Fire stations 1 and 3 would be decommissioned and consolidated into a new building.

The second option would see stations 2 and 3 rebuilt at their current locations and Fire Station 1 upgraded.

The total cost of that option would be more than $8.9-million, which includes the cost of additional staff.

According to the report, the goal is to find a model that "best serves the community" by improving aging facilities and lowering response times.

Town council gets underway Monday night at 6 p.m.