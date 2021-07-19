Council to Decide on Grant Application for 24 New Transit Windsor Buses

Transit Windsor could be in position to purchase 24 new buses at a fraction of the cost.

The Environment Transportation and Public Safety Standing Committee held a special meeting Wednesday to recommend the city commit to its share of the $17-million acquisition.

According to the report, the city's responsible for just over $4.7-million if the purchase is approved under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP).

Committee member and Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis says the special meeting was needed to bring the item to council Monday.

He says the deadline to apply for the grant is approaching quickly.

"Any time there's opportunity for senior levels of government funding to replace infrastructure, not just buses but other infrastructure, administration does a great job of making us aware of that," he added.

Francis says the grant isn't guaranteed.

"We may not be able to do as many ... but the process is in place for the grant being successful or the grant being unsuccessful — we're in a position where we can deal with it," Francis says.

He says Transit Windsor needs the buses with or without grant funding.

"Bringing on new buses that are obviously more environmentally efficient to replace our older buses that are at the end of their life," he says.

The goal of the ICIP is to improve transit capacity, safety and access along with increasing the quality of active transportation infrastructure.

City council gets underway Monday at 1 p.m.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi.