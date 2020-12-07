Council to Decide Whether to Regulate Donation Bins in Windsor

A report that could see regulations put in place for donation bins is returning to Windsor City Council.

Issues with illegal dumping and unkempt bins came to light when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Charities announced they wouldn't be emptying the bins during the pandemic, but that didn't stop the public from dumping everything from old furniture and appliances to trash.

Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin brought the issue before council back in August, but the item was deferred so a report could be created and input could be gathered from community stakeholders.

Bortolin plans to put forward a motion to licence and regulate donation bins moving forward.

"Things like putting the names, addresses and contact info right on the bin," he says. "All of that information will be with the city."

He says the licence will set out standards for the bins and the surrounding property.

"If for whatever reason there's issues with that bin, we could deny a licence in the future or then apply certain by-law orders to that bin," he added.

Bortolin raised the issue back in 2016, but it didn't gain council support.

"This year with COVID-19 and seeing everything that happened with a lot of the abuse and misuse of the bins creating dumping sites a number of councillors received complaints and had to deal with issues in their wards; because of that I think you'll see a willingness to support it," he says.

If council supports the licencing option, Bortolin says a finished by-law will have to come back to council for a final reading.

City council gets underway Monday at 10:30 a.m.