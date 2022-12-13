Council to discuss future of large greenhouse developments in Lakeshore

Lakeshore Council is set to consider the next steps when it comes to the future of greenhouse developments in the municipality.

A report going before Tuesday's meeting asks the mayor to send a letter to the Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs outlining Council’s ongoing concerns with large scale greenhouse development.

Four options on how to respond are up for consideration, although administration is recommending Option 2, which calls for revisions to Official Plan policies, zoning by-law regulations pertaining to large scale greenhouse facilities, and design guidelines for large scale greenhouse facilities, with a goal of tightening regulations around their development.

Option 2 takes into consideration that greenhouse operations are considered by the Ministry Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs as a farm use, so under provincial regulations it would be difficult for the municipality to ban them.

Lakeshore mayor Tracey Bailey would prefer Option 4, which would prohibit greenhouse operations but knowing that may not be successful, she also believes tougher regulations need to be developed now before an interim control bylaw expires.

"I think we need to take a strong stance here and say that 'we don't want them at all!' It's one thing just to say we won't be able to, I think we need an outcome by way of a letter coming back to us indicating that we can't," she says.

Bailey says she wants to ensure all of the public that reached out to her on this matter are heard.

"What I heard from them was 'say no.' If we end up having to do it, then certainly we can put in strong regulations. I think it's a do both is the win for me. I would like to see us send a letter off opposing and begin working on the regulations should that fall short," she says.

Lakeshore has been studying issues around allowing greenhouses within the municipality and potential regulations for the industry ahead of a March 2023 deadline, when an interim control bylaw banning greenhouse development is set to expire.

Bailey says she understands opposing greenhouses may not be successful, which is why tougher regulations also need to be considered to address noise and lighting.

"Some of those regulations that we're going to be looking for in the bylaw that comes back to us is the potential of using an industrial park area. So we could look at one area where greenhousing would go with strong regulations. Another might be the utilization of fully contained buildings" she adds.

In late August, Chatham-based Storey Samways Planning presented a 41-page study which examined aspects such as light and odour pollution, the financial impact of the greenhouse industry, environmental impacts, and even employee housing issues.

The study laid out a number of constraints that would need to be addressed for greenhouse development to move forward including municipal water and sewage systems.