Council to discuss how to deal with aggressive panhandling in Windsor

The issue of whether a bylaw is needed to address aggressive panhandling in Windsor will be up for discussion at the next city council meeting.

Administration will deliver a report to Council this Monday in response to a July 2022 question from Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis, who asked about the feasibility of establishing a by-law that prohibits panhandling in residential, business, and tourism districts within the City of Windsor, including boulevards and pedestrian refuges.

Francis says when you're dealing with homelessness and mental health issues, everyone in the city understands it's a complex issue.

"When it comes to aggressive actives, aggressive practices, in this case when it's specific to panhandling, we also have to account for the residents going about their day. Account for the business owners that are trying to operate their business and earn a living. We represent them as well," he says.

The report going to Council indicates that the Courts have found that peaceful and nonobstructive panhandling is considered to be a form of expression, and as such is protected by the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. A by-law that acts to limit this right based solely on geographic location would likely not survive a Charter challenge.

Administration has instead highlighted the existing Ontario Safe Streets Act, which includes measures to address aggressive panhandling, as one way to address the issue.

The act prohibits "solicitation in an aggressive manner," including behaviours such as threatening (by word or otherwise), blocking or obstructing the path of someone being solicited, using abusive language, following or otherwise proceeding with the person being solicited, soliciting while intoxicated, and continuing to solicit after being turned down.

The report from administration also says that the Safe Streets Act also prescribes specific locations where solicitation cannot occur:

- automated teller machines;

- pay telephones or a public toilet facilities;

- taxi stand or a public transit stop;

- in or on a public transit vehicle;

- soliciting a person who is in the process of getting in, out of, on or off a vehicle or

who is in a parking lot;

- on a roadway, soliciting a person who is in or on a stopped, standing or parked vehicle.

Francis says he hears from a lot of residents who say they would love to go downtown but the aggressive panhandling practices turns them off from doing that.

"As council we can't just turn a blind eye and ignore the problem or ignore a situation that's keeping people away from downtown, or keeping people from frequenting businesses downtown, or having business owners invest in downtown. We can't just do that," he says.

Francis they're not looking to take away panhandling but they're looking to deal with the aggressive activities of some.

The administration report notes that "Prohibiting panhandling in specific geographic locations within the City by by-law is likely to fail a legal challenge. It is noted, however, that those behaviours concerning solicitation of people in vehicles through any means, including by standing on boulevards and pedestrian refuges, are prohibited under the Safe Streets Act and can be actioned immediately by Windsor Police Services."

Windsor City Council meets Monday, Jan. 30 at 4 p.m.