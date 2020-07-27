Council to Revisit Timeline for Windsor's 2021 Budget

Timelines for Windsor's 2021 Budget deliberations could be a hot topic at Monday's council meeting.

A report going before council outlines several challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, most notably finding alternatives to in-person ward-meetings to gather public input.

Before the pandemic hit, council agreed on a timeline for the budget that would see deliberations wrap at the end of January 2021.

Ward 1 Councillor Fred Francis, says a lot has changed since the New Year.

"Council is going to have to decide, do we continue to move forward in the process similar to what we agreed on in January or do we make certain allowances going into 2021 because of the COVID-19 situation?" he says.

Francis expects his fellow councillors to raise similar concerns.

"Understanding under COVID-19 there are certain restrictions now on time that we probably would not have otherwise had," he says.

Adjusting timelines will likely become the norm for a while, according to Francis.

"It will most likely take a few years before things are back to normal. How fast that occurs, we still don't know because the uncertainty is so great," says Francis.

Earlier this month, the city reported a $30-million deficit due to COVID-19.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens said last week that he expects upper levels of government to provide financial relief to offset the deficit soon.

City council begins its livestream meeting at 11 a.m.

With files from Rob Hindi