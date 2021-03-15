Councillor Concerned with Growing Number of Suspicious Fires in Downtown Core

Ward 3 city councillor Rino Bortolin is concerned with the growing amount of suspicious fires happening in and around the downtown core.

"You're seeing what looks to be a pattern and with so many in such a short period of time because there was also small ones that were not making the news," says Bortolin.

He says to see so many fire in such a short period of time is rare.

He says Windsor police continue to investigate and it's a top priority for the police service.

"They have really taken the bull by the horns in the sense of looking at this, not just on individual basis but all of them together over the last week to 10 days," he says.

Bortolin is asking residents to keep their eyes open for suspicious activity.

"As time goes on, if there is somebody out there who is just lighting fires for whatever reasons we need to be able to catch them so there's not more damage done to these houses in the core," says Bortolin.

He says there is always a concern for residents safety and the fires will have lasting impacts on neighbourhoods for years.

In the last week, there have been fires on Church Street, Janette Avenue, Victoria Avenue and Wyandotte Street West.

There was also a fire on Church Street last month that killed two people.

A 50-year-old from Windsor was charged with arson, disregarding human life, two counts of criminal negligence causing death and failing to comply with conditions.