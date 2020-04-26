Councillor Expects Announcement to Resume Transit Windsor Service

Transit Windsor is expected to resume after a month long shut down due to COVID-19 and a city councillor wants to know why it was shut down in the first place.

The city announce plans were underway to resume service on Friday and Ward 3 Councillor Rino Bortolin says he's confident a Monday morning press conference is to announce that service will resume by the end of the month.

Mayor Drew Dilkens suspended public transit, "to protect riders and drivers, while also lowering the risk of spreading COVID-19" back on March 29.

Bortolin plans on asking his fellow councillors why Windsor was the only municipality to shut down the essential service in Ontario at Monday's council meeting.

"There are groups and municipalities, pretty much every other municipality in Canada that understand public transit is an essential service and we didn't," he says. "I think that speaks volumes that we were the only ones, and the only ones to do so across Canada and internationally as far as I know."

He says the city "took transit away from people who rely on it when they needed it most," so council needs to address how they're going to earn back their trust.

"What we just said to the community is transit is important, but we can take it away from you for a month without any other options and you just have to make due," says Bortolin, who goes on to say other municipalities managed to put safety measures in place to keep buses on the road.

He hopes council is prepared to continue with millions of dollars in improvements for Transit Windsor.

"Will we fund those ambitious plans that we have or will we start to use this as an excuse because ridership was down, the pandemic cost us a lot of money, we had to lay off drivers and we don't need to move ahead with plans," says Bortolin. "I can already hear some of the arguments and I think that's what I fear most."

The transit announcement gets underway at 11 a.m. Monday.

City council starts at 1 p.m.