Councillor for City of Windsor seeking re-election

A councillor for the City of Windsor has announced his plans for re-election.

Jim Morrison, Ward 10 councillor, announced that he is seeking to be re-elected in the fall.

Elected for the first time in 2018, Morrison won by only 250 votes against Paul Borrelli who was the Ward 10 councillor at the time.

Speaking on AM800's The Shift, Morrison says he's loving being a councillor for the city.

He says it's been a 'treat' to be councillor, and is hoping for the chance to be councillor again in the fall.

"It's really gratifying to help people with all their concerns, and to drive around the Ward and see what's happening. And really, it's just been a treat and I love what I'm doing."

He says if re-elected, he's going to stay on top of infrastructure projects that Windsor has on the move.

"So when I look at the new battery manufacturing plant, we've already seen a couple little hiccups in that approval process, so I'm staying right on top of those kinds of things," he continues. "As well as our new Regional Hospital, we need it as quickly as we can get it and so I will make sure that we're not letting anything derail those projects."

Headds that the COVID-19 pandemic was a curveball, but says he thinks he handled the past couple of years as best he could.

"You never know what curves are going to be thrown at you, like COVID, and so you have to be able to react. But it's a lot easier when you've seen it for at least one term, and so that I can be on top of it."

The Municipal Election takes place on Monday, October 24.