Councillor Looks for Help Filling Sandbags in Lakeshore

Lakeshore will consider asking for a little help from its neighbour to battle shoreline flooding.

The shores of Lake St. Clair have already spilled into several neighbourhoods in Lakeshore.

So Ward 5 Councillor Kirk Walstedt wants to ask Tecumseh, if Lakeshore can borrow its sandbag filling machine.

"We know that we wouldn't use it every day and neither would they, so I just thought if they're not using it, they could lend it to us or rent it to us and we can stockpile filled sand bags, because we know they're going to be desperately needed," he says.

He tells AM800 News the town has already had a taste of shoreline flooding and it's only going to get worse.

"I want to get prepared for the spring that I know that we're going to have with the high winds and the flooding because the water is substantially higher than it was last year at this time on the lakes," he added.

The town had 30,000 sandbags delivered to the Atlas Tube Centre Monday.

Residents can pick up the bags with a valid ID.

There are filling stations set up throughout the municipality.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi