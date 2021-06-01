Councillor Pushing to Advance Funding for Sandpoint Beach

The city councillor for the ward that is home to Sandpoint Beach is pushing to advance funding that would kickstart a major project.

The city's budget includes $1.1-million dollars within the 10-year capital spending plan with $227,500 for an Environmental Assessment, to explore the idea of moving Sandpoint Beach further east along the waterfront.

Jeewen Gill says he's heard from the public that the City of Windsor needs to do more to protect people visiting the area.

"Relocating the beach will be a big step forward but we also need to continue to post information signs that talk about water safety to avoid further tragedies," adding that he expects to table a motion at Monday's council meeting to get the funding unlocked this year, to begin an Environmental Assessment (EA) immediately.

"The EA will determine the options and cost associated with relocating Sandpoint Beach," he says. "Then I will return to council to fight for the money to get this project done."

Mayor Drew Dilken's supports Gill's request and agrees that something needs to be done to ensure public safety.

"We can't escape the fact that the Detroit River and Lake St Clair are busy shipping channels and the currents in this area are strong and the require everyone in this area to adhere to the safety guidelines in place."

Gill's request comes following the drowning of a 24-year-old near Sandpoint Beach around 5:30 p.m. on May 22.

Sandpoint Beach was acquired in 1976 and established as a beach in 1980. The beach consists of approximately 488 metres of beachfront and 2.6 acres of parkland.

The beach has a designated swimming area that is installed in early June and removed in September. The swimming area is marked by a double buoy line system, and lifeguards are on duty 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. daily beginning in June and running through Labour Day weekend, weather and water quality permitting.