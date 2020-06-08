Councillor Requests Look at Worst Case Financial Scenario in Kingsville

Concern is being raised over how bad the financial picture could get in Kingsville due to COVID-19.

Council will consider a motion to create a forecast of the town's finances Monday night.

The motion was brought forward by Councillor Thomas Neufeld — he says lost revenue is stacking up and he wants administration to find out how bad things could get.

"Realizing that these revenues will not be coming in, how are we going to look at the 2021 budget," he says.

Neufeld believes the financial report will give council time to prepare for some tough decisions.

"Do we look at cutting services or possible layoffs? I don't know so that's the question," he says. "We're only six months into the year but it's good to have a projection on what we might be looking at."

Neufeld says the report could help the town avoid a financial crisis.

"If there's a financial loss that's projected, how are we going to make that up? We're not legally allowed to go into deficit, so, is it raising taxes? Is it cutting services? We don't know at this point," he says.

Kingsville Town Council begins live streaming at 7 p.m.