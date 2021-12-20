Councillor supports traffic light near Roseland School to improve safety

A member of Windsor City Council now believes a traffic light with a pedestrian signal would be the best option to improve safety for those trying to cross one busy city road.

Ward 9 Councillor Kieran McKenzie has been advocating for safety improvements for pedestrians needing to cross Cabana Road East at Karen Street/Clara Avenue, right near Roseland Public School.

When he first raised the issue in 2019 following a petition from residents, McKenzie was calling for a pedestrian crossover with flashing lights but since then, Cabana Road has been widened to four lanes and he now believes a traffic light would be a better option to address traffic volumes and speed issues facing pedestrians.

A report going to Windsor City Council on Dec. 20, 2021 includes a number of recommendations from city administration to improve pedestrian safety on Cabana Road East near Roseland Public School. Dec. 16, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)

City administration has recommended against both a pedestrian crossover or a traffic light with a pedestrian signal, instead recommending that speed control measures be installed including radar speed feedback signs, Community Safety Zone signs and School Area signs, which comes with increased fines.

"The measures that we're doing right now are going to address motorists and the speed," says McKenzie. "What I'm not convinced we're doing and the piece that we're missing, is that we're not making safer for pedestrians to cross the intersection."

In a report going to Monday's Council meeting, administration says that a pedestrian signal has the potential to create significant backups to traffic on Cabana Road East due to the proximity to the signals at both Holburn Street and Howard Avenue.

McKenzie believes there are ways to address those concerns.

"What you're able to do is program that particular light to be functioning to make it safer for the pedestrians to cross at the time when pedestrians are going to cross there, meaning before and after school," he says.

The cost of an intersection pedestrian signal is between $75,000-$100,000 with an estimated annual maintenance cost of $5,500.

While administration is not recommending a pedestrian crossing or a traffic light with a pedestrian signal, McKenzie points out that the administration report does offer some guidance on the issue.

"What they are saying is 'if you want to proceed with an signal at that intersection, some form of traffic management infrastructure, that they would prefer a traffic signal than a pedestrian crossing.' By traffic signal they mean something much more along the lines of what you would see at any busy intersection - red light, green light, yellow light."

The report also looked at the posted 50 km/h speed limit on Cabana Road East and found since reconstruction, speeds have been identified as high.

A study conducted in September 2016, before the widening of Cabana Road, found the average speed to be 55 km/h, reaching 65 km/h among the 85th percentile.

A study conducted in January 2019, after the widening and upgrades were completed, found the average speed was 61 km/h, reaching 69 km/h among the 85th percentile.

Windsor City Council meets Monday at 1 p.m.

A report going to Windsor City Council on Dec. 20, 2021 from city administration examined traffic speeds on Cabana Road East and found an increase in speeds since the roadway was widened. Dec. 16, 2021 (Photo courtesy of the City of Windsor)