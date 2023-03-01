Councillor wants Windsor to develop new freedom festival with Detroit

A member of city council wants to see Windsor develop a new international freedom festival with the City of Detroit.

During Monday's council meeting, Ward 7's Angelo Marignani asked administration to report back to council on a collaboration with Detroit City Council on creating a new international freedom festival.

Marignani hopes the festival would showcase the rich heritage between the two cities and coincide with the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

He believes the festival could highlight several aspects of Windsor and Detroit's shared history including the Underground Railroad, the Prohibition era, and even the auto sector.

"Something that celebrates our Black history or our French origins, even our bootlegger days, how this was that centre as well. Our our automotive spirit and our grit, what makes us Windsorites," he says.

Marignani says he'd like to see a delegation address Detroit City Council and then a committee be formed between the two cities.

"Work on the preparation of the opening of the Gordie Howe Bridge and when that event happens, it becomes a world-class event. I would love to see a prime minister and a president on either side of the bridge, cutting a ribbon and celebrating the unity that we have in this area," he says.

Construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge, linking Windsor and Detroit, is expected to be completed by November of 2024.

The Windsor Detroit Bridge Authority and contractor Bridging North America showcased the progress on some of the buildings at the Canadian Port of Entry construction site. Feb 15, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Patty Handysides)