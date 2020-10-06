Councillors Holt and Sleiman to Kick Off Telephone Ward Meetings
The City of Windsor is getting ready to host a series of telephone town hall ward meetings.
The first of five meetings is Tuesday night and is for residents living in Wards 4 and 5.
Councillors Chris Holt and Ed Sleiman will be on the line along with Mayor Drew Dilkens.
Residents will hear a presentation from their city representatives followed by a question and answer period.
Those with a landline will receive a call and residents can automatically join the meeting just by answering.
Residents who do not have a landline but have a cell phone are being asked to pre-register.
The second teleconference is set for Wednesday night and is for residents living in Wards 8 and 9.
Tuesday's meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.