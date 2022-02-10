Counter protest planned for Saturday in Windsor

A counter protest is being planned against a protest that has ground traffic to a halt at the Ambassador Bridge.

Organizer Joel Holosko told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that he wants his voice to be heard because he's had enough of it.

"I want these people who are blocking the border to know they don't have everyone's support. Enough is enough," he says.

Around 100 people protesting COVID-19 restrictions, mandates and vaccines have been parked on Huron Church Road in Windsor since Monday, blocking the flow of traffic to and from the Ambassador Bridge.

Holosko says he wants it to be a peaceful protest.

"I want to show the people they don't stand for all of Canada," he says. "They think they do, they're trying to say they're doing it for your freedoms, for my freedoms, for everyone's freedoms. They're not, they're not doing this for anything, in my opinion."

Holosko adds the current protest is not helping him and that he wishes they would just go home.

The counter protest is tentatively planned for 12 p.m. Saturday, with participants gathering in the area of the University of Windsor's St. Denis Centre on College Avenue.

Organizers plan to walk to the area of College Avenue and Huron Church Road, making the counter protest visible to the protest blocking traffic to the bridge.

A Facebook page promoting the event has been created by the organizer.