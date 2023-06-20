Counter-protest planned outside of GECDSB during last meeting of the school year 

2SLGBTQIA+ Windsorites and allies are set to stage a counter-protest Tuesday evening outside of the Greater Essex County District School Board office.

The counter-protest comes after members of the group Parents for Parents rights planned to protest GECDSB's decision to limit in-person board meeting to staff and trustees only.

The school board says the move was done to ensure that everyone who attends the meetings feel safe.

Some of the issues Parents for Parents rights are concerned about revolve around gender identify policy and books, with the group wanting to make sure they're based on curriculum and for the appropriate age.



One of the counter-protest organizers, who choose to go by the name Dee, spoke with The Dan MacDonald Show.

Dee says the counter-protest is to show support for the school board and spread a message of positivity.

"First to thank them for upholding the human rights code. the gender expression and gender identity are protect ground under the Human Rights Code of Ontario. And the Safe School's Act."

She says there's is too much misinformation out there surrounding the intent of the legislation and what the policies are meant to do.

"You can watch some of these meetings and you can watch of these parents rights activists who are protesting these policies. They are speaking erroneously. They are speaking things that do not happen. That are not the true experience of what trans people go through. They clearly have never spoken to trans people and then clearly only know what they're being told."

She says she would like to see parents show up to this counter-protest in support.

"If we had supportive allys. parents of queer kids, trans kids. Anyone who loves a queer or trans person. And people in the community are themselves. Show up and show out and tell everyone that there is support. That love is louder than hate. And that we will support the people who want to truly protect our kids."

Dee says she chose to remain anonymous because of the case where a man came down from London to allegedly intimidate a family that was speaking up for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

"That spooked me. I have a family to protect. But I also have my dignity and the dignity of my community to protect as well. So remaining anonymous is just not a way to hide behind anything, but just to protect my family."

The counter-protest gets underway at 5:30 p.m. outside of the GECDSB office, located at 451 Park St W.