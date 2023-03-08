Counterfeit cash seized after suspicious vehicle fled from police

Counterfeit American cash has been seized after a chase in Chatham-Kent.

Police say officers noticed a suspicious vehicle leaving a business in Thamesville on Victoria Road just before 4 a.m. Monday morning.

Police followed at a distance before attempting to pull the vehicle over on Fuller Street in Dresden but it failed to stop and drove to the Dresden Cemetery where two occupants got out and fled on foot.

The K-9 Unit was called in and one suspect was located in a wooded area and was found to be in possession of fake U.S. currency.

The 37-year old was also bound by conditions of release and probation orders.

The Wallaceburg man faces a number of charges including flight from police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited, and possession of counterfeit money.

He was remanded into custody.