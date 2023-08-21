Country artist Brett Young coming to Caesars Windsor

Brett Young is bringing his 'Dance With You' tour to Caesars Windsor.

Young will perform inside The Colosseum on Saturday November 18.

According to Caesars Windsor, Young has captured the hearts of fans everywhere through his honest lyrics and West Coast-meets-Southern sound.

His self-titled album debuted in 2017 and is one of only four modern Country artists to have their first seven singles go Number One.

He was named the Academy of Country Music Awards 'New Male Artist of the Year' in 2018 and took home the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers 'Country Songwriter-Artist of the Year.'

Tyler Rich will be Young's special guest for the Windsor performance.

Pre sale tickets for the show go on sale this Wednesday.

General public tickets go on sale on Friday.